The People Have Spoken And Tinder Is Losing It's Touch In Townsville

Names have been changed for this article*

It’s official, Tinder is NOT delivering the goods (and you know what I mean by goods).

It has come to my attention, that the once dependable dating site is drying up, with locals running out of people to swipe to.

Grace* told the Hit Team, “it’s rough, I’ve managed to out swipe Tinder. Its dryer then the Sahara.”

While some locals are running out of potential mates, others are using the app for more creative reasons.

“I just use it when I need to boost my confidence. If I get messages I don’t reply,” said Patty* Ohhhh, that’s savage (but also, smart).

“I use it to meet dogs. I mean, actual dogs. I have a cavoodle that’s very social,” said James*

“When I’m travelling, I use it to meet locals,” said Rachel. Now there’s a thinker!

Tony told us he beat his best friend on Tinder. When we questioned this, he said, “yeah my actual best friend. Tinder isn’t just for one-night stands.”

If you are on the app searching for genuine loveeeee, maybe consider switching to Bumble, Plenty of Fish, eHarmony, or maybe just try uploading bulk photos of you with a dog to Instagram.