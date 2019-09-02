The Peninsula Hot Springs Now Has A Outdoor Cinema That You Can Bathe In

Outdoor cinemas are a staple in the warmer months, but you are craving the unique experience of watching films in fresh air, here’s another option… and it’s pretty next level.

As part of their new expansion, the Peninsula Hot Springs has officially launched their outdoor cinema. You won’t need to bring a picnic rug either, you can bathe while you watch movies!

Until the 4th of October, you can soak up the warmth under the stars while you watch flicks like The Castle, Paper Plans and Storm Boy. The perfect way to finish up the working week.

Where: Peninsula Hot Springs, 140 Springs Lane, Fingal

When: 7.30pm every Friday until 4th October

Price: $45 (complimentary with Bath House bathing)

To get tickets, go here.

