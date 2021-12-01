The Original Home Alone House Is On Airbnb & Available For One Night Only!

For the first time ever, you can be a McCallister and book a holiday in the timeless house that is from the OG Home Alone.

Big brother, Buzz McCallister, has grown up and will join thousands of Airbnb Hosts by opening the doors to the Chicago home the family calls home, as the ultimate holiday gift this month!

During their stay, guests will enjoy:

A cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season.

Booby traps galore (but don’t worry - you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!).

Surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror.

All the ‘90s favourites your heart desires, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

A meet and greet with a real-life tarantula.

A viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone.

The special stay is partnering with the release of Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+

So, how much would it set you back? Well, it's going to take place on December 12, with the booking open from 6am AEDT on December 7. It only costs $35.07 AUD ($25 USD)!

Check out the magical Airbnb listing here!

5 Things You Might Not Know About Home Alone

