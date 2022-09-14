The Original Ariel Weighs In On 'The Little Mermaid' Remake

Disney’s D23 Expo saw the House of Mouse unveiling projects and releasing trailers for a slew of their upcoming movies, including 2023’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid!

The new film, which stars Halle Bailey (grown-ish / Let It Shine) as the titular ocean-dweller, was announced in 2019 and instantly received substantial criticism – partly for being ‘another Disney remake’, but also for Bailey’s casting, which drew backlash from people who didn’t realise mermaid folklore originated in Europe, Asia and Africa.

It’s a weird hill to die on and we still don’t understand it!

Watch the new trailer:

One person who isn’t a critic, however, is Jodi Benson.

Benson’s many roles include Barbie in the Toy Story movies, Sam in Enchanted and (most famously) Ariel in the original 1989 Little Mermaid.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Benson praised Bailey for her portrayal of the character.

“Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I’m SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel!,’ she captioned a photo of Bailey and director Rob Marshall.

We’re just saying: if there’s one opinion we’re willing to trust, it’s probably Jodi’s!

The Little Mermaid is set to swim into theaters on May 26, 2023.

