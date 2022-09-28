The Only Video You Need To See Today Is Ed Sheeran Getting Loose And Belting Out The Backstreet Boys

What we love to see is a hard-working performer like our man Ed Sheeran, letting his hair down... getting up on stage at a club, and belting out some 90's classics.

Ed was recently in an Ibiza club when he delighted the crowd with some Backstreet Boys 'I Want It That Way' and a little Britney Spears too!

Things do get a little hectic there when Ed gets down in the crowd, but he's living his best life!

No doubt Ed is having some me time before he arrives down under on his Aussie tour in Feb 2023, have you got tickets?

We can't wait!

