The Olympics Will Look Very Different In 2024 With These Surprising Sports Getting The Green Light

Just when you thought you knew all the sports, the Paris Olympic Games finds some more to chuck in and honestly, now we feel like we could be an Olympian.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revealed the event programme and athlete quotas for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will be focused around prioritising gender equality and youth.

Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking were confirmed as additional sports and yes, by 'breaking' they mean break dancing.

This new flexibility scheme is part of the reforms of the Olympic Agenda 2020 to help make future games fit for a post-corona world.

Which kinda makes sense, but it is still four flippin' years away? Anything can happen in a post corona world by then!

In accordance with the recommendations of the Olympic Programme Commission, the main features of Paris 2024’s Olympic programme include:

Exactly 50 per cent male and female participation, following on from the gender equality already achieved for Tokyo 2020, which will have 48.8 per cent female participation.

Growth of mixed gender events, from 18 to 22, compared to Tokyo 2020.

Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking confirmed as additional sports based on a proposal by Paris 2024. Breaking will make its Olympic debut.

Reduction in the overall athlete quota (including all-new sports) to exactly 10,500.

Reduction in the overall number of events, with a final programme of 329 events.

To check out the full list of details head here.

