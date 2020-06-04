The OG Cheer Movie, Bring it On, Turns 20 This Year. Here’s What You Didn’t Know About The Film

There is a small handful of films that exist that have made their mark in cinema history and also become a cultural phenomenon, Bring It On is definitely one of those films.

For some of us, Bring It On was the first time we were introduced to cheerleading, and thought that because we knew all the words to the opening song, we could make it as cheerleaders (that was a harsh reality check).

The movie goes through A LOT, friendships, cheating, racial issues, weird hairstyles that you could only get away with wearing in the 2000’s, and that toothbrush scene.

It’s hard to believe that Bring it On turns 20 this year! It turns out there's a lot more to the film than just cheerleading, we found out that both Tom Hanks & Michael Jordan are attached to the film, and that's just the tip of the iceberg!

Here's the top 10 things you didn't know about the film:



