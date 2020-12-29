The Official New Year’s Eve & Day Weather Forecast Is Here!

After what feels like an eternity, 2020 is finally almost over!

While the pandemic hasn’t left us, we’ll still be stepping into 2021 with a hopeful outlook and hey, surely it’s only up from here?

Naturally, the New Year celebrations are going to be particularly significant this year as we shed the year that was and look to the future. So, how will the weather affect your plans?

Take a look at the official Bureau of Meteorology forecast below:

Sydney

31 December

Min 20 / Max 26

Possible showers

1 January

Min 19 / Max 25

Shower or two

Melbourne

31 December

Min 15 / Max 23

Partly cloudy

1 January

Min 16 / Max 27

Cloudy

Canberra

31 December

Min 13 / Max 26

Cloudy

1 January

Min 14 / Max 21

Possible shower

Hobart

31 December

Min 13 / Max 18

Shower or two clearing

1 January

Min 11 / Max 20

Partly cloudy

Adelaide

31 December

Min 15 / Max 29

Sunny

1 January

Min 16 / Max 31

Mostly sunny

Perth

31 December

Min 19 / Max 33

Sunny

1 January

Min 18 / Max 32

Partly cloudy

Darwin

31 December

Min 25 / Max 32

Shower or two. Possible storm .

1 January

Min 25 / Max 32

Shower or two. Possible storm.

Brisbane

31 December

Min 22 / Max 29

Shower or two

1 January

Min 23 / Max 29

Shower or two

