The Official New Year’s Eve & Day Weather Forecast Is Here!
Hello 2021!
After what feels like an eternity, 2020 is finally almost over!
While the pandemic hasn’t left us, we’ll still be stepping into 2021 with a hopeful outlook and hey, surely it’s only up from here?
Naturally, the New Year celebrations are going to be particularly significant this year as we shed the year that was and look to the future. So, how will the weather affect your plans?
Take a look at the official Bureau of Meteorology forecast below:
Sydney
31 December
Min 20 / Max 26
Possible showers
1 January
Min 19 / Max 25
Shower or two
Melbourne
31 December
Min 15 / Max 23
Partly cloudy
1 January
Min 16 / Max 27
Cloudy
Canberra
31 December
Min 13 / Max 26
Cloudy
1 January
Min 14 / Max 21
Possible shower
Hobart
31 December
Min 13 / Max 18
Shower or two clearing
1 January
Min 11 / Max 20
Partly cloudy
Adelaide
31 December
Min 15 / Max 29
Sunny
1 January
Min 16 / Max 31
Mostly sunny
Perth
31 December
Min 19 / Max 33
Sunny
1 January
Min 18 / Max 32
Partly cloudy
Darwin
31 December
Min 25 / Max 32
Shower or two. Possible storm .
1 January
Min 25 / Max 32
Shower or two. Possible storm.
Brisbane
31 December
Min 22 / Max 29
Shower or two
1 January
Min 23 / Max 29
Shower or two
