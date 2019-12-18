The Official Christmas Day Weather Forecast For Melbourne Is Here!

There’s nothing more Australian than a summer Christmas – but will the weather gods be bringing the goods this year?

The Bureau of Meteorology has announced their forecast for Christmas Day weather and Melbourne looks to be a decent day!

With a high of 28 and partly cloudy, we think this calls for a day in the pool and backyard cricket without getting too hot.

Check out the forecast for the festive season here.

