The O.C. Premiered 17 Years Ago So Here's The Biggest Moments Revisited

Still the best show

Article heading image for The O.C. Premiered 17 Years Ago So Here's The Biggest Moments Revisited

Californiaaaaaa! I bet you can't hear that without thinking about The O.C. - am I right?!

Do you remember staying up on a Tuesday night waiting for Rove Live to finish so you could watch The O.C.? Well, believe it or not, it's been 17 years since the first episode premiered.

From Sandy adopting Ryan to some agonising deaths..we relive it ALL! The good and the bad. 

Want to relive some of the best O.C. moments? Listen to them here: 

Amber Lowther

7 August 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Listen Live!
