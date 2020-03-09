The NSW Department Of Education Discuss If More Schools Will Be Closed

How the process works.

The NSW Department Of Education Discuss If More Schools Will Be Closed

This morning, The Department of Education announced Willoughby Girls High School and St Patrick's Marist College as two more schools to be closed due to a case of Coronavirus.

So what is the process when a case is confirmed and a school is closed? How are students traced and will more schools be closed soon? 

Murat Dizdar from the NSW Department of Education joined us on air this morning, to explain exactly what happens.

Take a listen:

Hit News Team

5 hours ago

Article by:

NSW
school
news
Murat Dizdar
