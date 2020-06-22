The New Farmer Wants A Wife Is Stepping Up The Drama With A Shock Ending

SPOILERS FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON OF FARMER WANTS A WIFE!

We absolutely can't wait for the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife... but it sounds like this year the farmers are stepping up the drama!

An anonymous caller dished the dirt to The Hit Network this morning and claimed that we are in for a Blake Garvey situation, with one of the farmers changing his mind about his final pick.

Take a listen as she breaks it all down for us:

