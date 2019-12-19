The Murrumbidgee Council Have Officially Welcomed Two New Citizens To Australia

We have some new Murrumbidgee locals!

The Murrumbidgee Council has welcomed two new Australian Citizens at the Citizenship Ceremony in Jerilderie today.

Murrumbidgee Mayor Ruth McRae said she was more than happy to welcome Mr Sunil Desham & Mr Edgar Orquillas as official Australian Citizens.

“I wish our new citizens every success in the future and hope they enjoy their new life with us in the Murrumbidgee area,” - Councillor McRae

Cr McRae said she is excited for our two new Australian Citizens to embrace all that the region has to offer.

“We have a wonderful way of life in the Murrumbidgee area, with many opportunities and a welcoming, warm community." - Cr McRae

The Murrumbidgee Council holds multiple ceremonies every year, with family and friends invited to witness the exciting occasion.

Missing the show? Tune into the podcast below...