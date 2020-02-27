Mardi Gras festivities have hit Sydney and will carry on right through til Sunday, with the entire city lighting up in a glorious array of colour and LGBTQI+ pride!

So, where can we find delicious Mardi Gras-themed drinks in Sydney this week? Take a look below:

Tayim

Named the Unicorn Ameretto Sour, this cocktail CHANGES COLOUR as you drink it!

Made from Amarreto, spiced rum, lemon juice and butterfly pea tea, this cocktail will be available until the 1st of March and is priced at $15.

Where: 34 Harrington Street, Nurses Walk, The Rocks

Hyde Hacienda Sydney

If you’re looking to feel a little bit lux with your Mardi Gras celebrations this year, Hyde Hacienda Sydney is throwing an after party overlooking Sydney Harbour! Of course, entertainment is promised with performances from fabulous Drag Royalty Miss Dani Issues, DJ Sasha Moon, and O Entertainment Dancers.

Until the big night however, the bar and lounge is keeping us happy with a special #OTT HYDE PRIDE cocktail!

The cocktail is made with a mix of Belvedere vodka, Blue Curacao, Paraiso, lime and pineapple juice - and looks super pretty!

Where: Level 3, 61 Macquarie St, Sydney

The Butler

The Potts Point restaurant and bar has teamed up with Absolut's Love Letter campaign and are encouraging Aussies to ‘love louder’.

The venue is supporting the campaign with a Love Louder Cocktail made with Absolut Vodka, Aperol, grapefruit, lemon, rose!

The cocktail will be available until March 1st and is priced at $19.

Where: 123 Victoria Street, Potts Point

Brix Distillery

In celebration of Mardi Gras 2020, Brix Distillers have released a limited festival edition of their delicious Spiced Rum!

The $90 rum is infused with vanilla, cinnamon and macadamia, and combined with the fruitiness of grapefruit, mango and native Australian bush currants. Only 469 bottles have been created, hand filled and proudly labelled with Mardi Gras colours!

To make things better, $5 from every bottle will be donated to Twenty10, a Sydney-based for purpose organisation assisting LGBTIQA+ communities.

The distillery also has a special cocktail on offer made with Brix Spiced, applepie liquor, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup and biscuit crumbles - YUM!

For every one of these you order at the Brix Distillery Bar, they’ll also be donating $1 to Twenty10.

Where: 350 Bourke Street, Surry Hills, NSW

If cocktails aren’t your thing…

BL Burgers is serving up Mardi Gras burgers complete with a rainbow milk bun!

The burgers are available in limited numbers this week, but are available at BL Burgers in Darlinghurst and Parramatta, as well as at Bar Luca Sydney.

Happy Mardi Gras!

