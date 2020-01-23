The Most Expensive Room At The New Crown Towers Is Next Level Expensive

Our friends over at Channel 9 News Perth gave everyone a special sneaky peek into the “about to be opened” Crown Towers in Burswood, and if the footage is anything to go by, Perth will have a new level of luxury accommodation for people to stay at.

You just have to watch the news report for yourself.







Source: Youtube

We’re still getting over the price per night for the Chairman’s Villas… now THAT is LUXURY!