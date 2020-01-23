101.9 The Fox Melbourne
The Most Expensive Room At The New Crown Towers Is Next Level Expensive

Literally in the thousands of bucks...!!

Our friends over at Channel 9 News Perth gave everyone a special sneaky peek into the “about to be opened” Crown Towers in Burswood, and if the footage is anything to go by, Perth will have a new level of luxury accommodation for people to stay at.

You just have to watch the news report for yourself.



We’re still getting over the price per night for the Chairman’s Villas… now THAT is LUXURY!

