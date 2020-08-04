Shepparton's Winter City Markets Have Been Cancelled

Following the recent restrictions due to a second COVID-19 outbreak, the Greater Shepparton City Council has decided to cancel the Winter City Market.

As one of the city's favourite events, the Greater Shepparton City Council are devastated to have to cancel the event, but believe the safety of locals should be the number one priority.

The Winter City Market is a two day long event, providing visitors with plenty of entertainment, fun and an awesome excuse to spend the weekend with family.

Local businesses will still be offering safe services throughout the lockdown, although services may change to adapt to the current restrictions.

The Greater Shepparton City Council still encourage you to contact your favourite retailers, to find out what they are offering during this difficult period.

Fingers crossed for the Summer City Market in February, 2021!

