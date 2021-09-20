The Masked Singer's Ben Lee Reveals How Osher Knew He Was The Professor The Whole Time!

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim and Jess spoke with the latest celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer, Ben Lee!

Ben Lee was the celeb under The Professor costume, and the judges did not guess it.

So how did he keep his identity a secret, how did Osher know it was him the whole time and how heavy was the costume?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Ben Lee had to say about The Masked Singer:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:





Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!