The Man Who Used A Crate To Stop A Stabbing In Sydney Opens Up About The Moment He Decided To Do Something
What a hero!
It can happen to anyone, at any time.
Over a year later, The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo got to chat to the 'crate man' aka the Aussie who chased down a rogue man with a knife in the streets of Sydney CBD and stopped him with a milk crate.
Jason opened up about the moment he decided he needed to do something and why he used a crate.
Take a listen to the amazing story below:
