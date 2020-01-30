The Man Living In a Barrel 80ft Off The Ground

Nick and Haydo Cross Live To The Barrel!

Article heading image for The Man Living In a Barrel 80ft Off The Ground

Vernon Kruger has been living in a tiny wine barrel since November 14th, 2019.

The barrel at an 80ft tall pole, it's located in Dullstroom, South Africa, and it's been Vernon's home for nearly 80 days. 

Why is he doing this? To raise money for kids in need of course!

Nick and Haydo crossed live to the barrel and had a chat to Vernon to get some much needed answers, have a listen below!

If you want to support Vernon, head here: 

backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/up-the-pole-charities?fbclid=IwAR3YRIAJGFUtrF8w9zaJtWRukagPVQauYBVUeBWSENmeqhm84ha7eOqVz48 

30 January 2020

