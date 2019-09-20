The Long List Of What To Do For The First Weekend Of School Holidays

School holidays are officially here, and we can hear it already….

“I’m borrreedd!”

It already feels like you have heard this a million times out of your partners mouth. Just kidding, it’s probably the kids saying it over and over again...nevertheless, here is a list of activities to keep your partner and little ones off you back.

- The Riverway Lagoons are reopening!

- Merfolk Show is kicking off again at Reef HQ

- The Great Moscow Circus is in town and is staying until October

- The Fairfield Shopping Centre Stage 3 Grand Opening is on! There will be live cooking demos, plus Paw Patrol and Dora the Explorer- I know what I’m most excited for!

-If you are leaving the kids at home, pop on down to Tap House in City Lane for an early Oktoberfest celebration

- Jimmy Barnes is back to entertain us with his, Shutting Town Your Town tour

- Riverway Movie Night is back with the family favourite Ralph Breaks the Internet

Now, if none of that keeps the partner or kids happy, tell them there is fruit in the fridge and send them to the park.

Fore more info on any of these events, jump on to https://whatson.townsville.qld.gov.au/

