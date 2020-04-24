The LEGO Masters Contestants All Have A Group Chat And It’s So Wholesome

We were lucky enough to sit down with recent LEGO Masters evictee, Annie during the week who revealed the very wholesome fact that all the contestants are real life best mates who have a group chat they're all still in. Bless!

To really highlight the difference between LEGO Masters and other reality TV shows, Annie said “It’s a competition, you don’t help your competitors... but you do in Lego Masters”.

She also revealed her tea leaves actually predicted they would leave the show!

LISTEN HERE:

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: