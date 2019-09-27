The 'Legally Blonde 3' Release Date Has Been Confirmed, So Bend & Snap!

Good news everyone - the release date for the highly anticipated next instalment of Legally Blonde has finally been confirmed!

Universal announced that Legally Blonde 3 will be hitting our cinemas on May 8, 2020!

Back in June of 2018, the film’s titular star, Reese Witherspoon, announced that the film was on the way, but now there’s hope that it will be gracing our lives soon. 

Reese and some of the original cast are set to return for the movie, which is the fourth in the franchise (the third was a spin-off called Legally Blondes).

We’re sure that Elle is going to continue to inspire us to never give up on our dreams!

Mark May 8, 2020, in your calendars and practice your bends and snaps, folks, you’re not going to want to miss this one!

