The Latest News On Coronavirus In Australia

This week the novel Coronavirus outbreak was declared a Pandemic by the WHO - acknowledging the virus will likely spread the whole world, while the Prime Minister announced a $17 billion stimulus package. 

Tom Hanks announced his bombshell diagnosis, while further travel bans were implemented. 

The Hit news team has the latest:

Wondering how to talk to your kids about the pandemic? We spoke to a psychologist:

We asked a doctor about Coronavirus, setting our minds at ease: 

Meanwhile the NSW AMA President answered the tough questions. 

5 hours ago

