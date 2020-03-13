The Latest News On Coronavirus In Australia
Get the facts
Getty
This week the novel Coronavirus outbreak was declared a Pandemic by the WHO - acknowledging the virus will likely spread the whole world, while the Prime Minister announced a $17 billion stimulus package.
Tom Hanks announced his bombshell diagnosis, while further travel bans were implemented.
The Hit news team has the latest:
Wondering how to talk to your kids about the pandemic? We spoke to a psychologist:
We asked a doctor about Coronavirus, setting our minds at ease:
Meanwhile the NSW AMA President answered the tough questions.
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts