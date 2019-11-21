The Koala Saved By A Woman In Port Macquarie Has To Be Hand Fed A Leaf At A Time

Tony Doherty, a grandmother from Port Macquarie, made headlines and was labelled a hero this week after she took the shirt off her back and tip toed through flames to rescue a distressed koala stuck in the midst off the NSW bushfires.

Now, days after the footage went viral, 2DayFM Breakfast spoke with Sue Ashton from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital for an update on how little Lewis is holding up. 

If you'd like to donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, click here! 

