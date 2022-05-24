The King's Greatest Love And Worst Enemy Take The Spotlight In Second 'Elvis' Trailer

“Our country itself is sick. It’s lost its sense of direction. Even its common decency.”

Sure, but have you seen Elvis shake his hips?!

The second trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic has been released, which hints at how the movie will explore the relationships the King of Rock had with both his greatest love and his (eventual) worst enemy.

Watch the trailer:

Both Priscilla Beaulieu (portrayed by Olivia DeJonge) and manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks) are given the spotlight in the new clip, with the former historically becoming Elvis’s beloved wife while the latter conned The King out of millions.

For reference, $1,000,000 USD in 1977 (the time of Elvis's passing) is the equivalent of almost $7,000,000 AUD today!

Catch our chat with Big Brother evictee Lara:

Austin Butler continues to prove he may well be the most accurately cast lead for a biopic in recent memory, with many of the trailer shots making him appear indistinguishable from the legend with over a billion record sales under his belt.

Elvis hits Australian cinemas on June 24th.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: