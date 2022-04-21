The King and Queen Of Castle Hill Will Be Crowned This Weekend

Townsville Road Runners are excited to announce that King and Queen of the Castle returns this weekend!

The event has been running since 1972, when it was created by local military personnel and now hundreds of locals will face Castle Hill with their laces tied tight on Sunday morning in the event's 51st year.

One of the event organisers, Dave Wharton (who ran in the inaugural race) has told Hit 103.1's Carley Whittington that it's not only about the Kings and Queens, but to expect Princes and Princesses to be present on the day also!

Hear more from Dave about the event and it's iconic Townsville history here: