The Kid LAROI Goes Up Against His Evil Twin In New Video

Aussie star The Kid LAROI is on an absolute rocket incline of his career right now and he's just dropped the video for his new song 'Thousand Miles' poking fun at... himself.

LAROI goes up against his evil twin who seems to be making his life hell... or is he just saving him from his 'mistakes'?

The video teaser didn't come without a little drama though with the singer posting a TikTok asking his fans to stitch their own videos to his, highlighting their last 'mistake'. LAROI's video showed images of him and then a few of his previous manager (for 5 mins), Scooter Braun.

While this is his first single in 2022, this year is set to be HUGE for the star with his Aussie tour kicking off in May.

The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates Australia

May 26 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

May 27 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

May 30 – Perth – RAC Arena

June 1 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre

June 3 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

June 4 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

June 6 - Brisbane - Riverstage

June 7 – Brisbane – Riverstage