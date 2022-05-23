The Kid LAROI Donates $100k To Youth Service During Visit To Old Neighbourhood

The Kid LAROI has come a long way since his days in Waterloo and today, he gave back to his community in a big way.

Heading back to his old neighbourhood, the superstar donated $100,000 to the Fact Tree Youth Service and treated everyone to McDonalds at the organisation's youth centre.

The Fact Tree Youth Service is a multi-functional youth service located in Waterloo. They work with young people between the ages of 11 and 25 and offer a range of services including counselling, accommodation assistance, court support, employment and vocational training and a Drop-In Centre, as well as offering additional activities including living skills, cooking, sports and art classes.

It's been a massive couple of years for the stars with smash hits of his own plus a collab with Justin Bieber and he's currently back in town for his tour.

Next up is a whispered collab with Post Malone and we are very much ready to see that!

