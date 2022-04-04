The Kid Laroi Debut's Pink Hair And More Looks From The Grammys Red Carpet

The 2022 Grammy Awards have kicked off after being postponed and then relocated to Vegas for this year's ceremony.

That doesn't mean the stars didn't bring their all to the red carpet, however!

Aussie artist and nominee for best new act The Kid Laroi debuted some bubblegum pink tresses at the event.

Speaking of coloured hair, Diplo gave us dusty blue cropped locks.

Dear lord, it seems as though baggy suits, platform Crocs and beanies are a thing this year! Justin Bieber tried to carry this look off...

Lady Gaga stunned in black and white...

BTS had fans going wild as they appeared, with some of the boys freshly recovering from a bout of COVID.

Billie Eilish gave us a reconfigured version of her black Oscars look complete with Y2K shades.

Chrissy Teigan lived out her princess fantasy with her Prince Charming John Legend by her side.

Zaddy Lenny Kravitz proved he hasn't aged a day and looks great in silver mesh.

Paris Hilton shone like a fairy godmother on the carpet... that's hot.

Megan Thee Stallion gave us animalistic print realness...

Dua Lipa didn't listen to that rule of less is more and we kind of love it!

Stay tuned for all the big performances and winners of today's awards!

