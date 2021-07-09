The Kid Laroi And Justin Bieber Drop New Track Tipped To Be Song Of The Year

Aussie artist The Kid Laroi has made some big waves in the music industry and his collab with Justin Bieber is set to be an absolute wipe-out.

Fans have tipped the song called 'Stay' is set to be the biggest song of 2021.

In the new video for the song that just dropped, we see the pair in a city that stands still as they perform and it is epic!

*LANGUAGE WARNING*

You can get your hands on 'Stay' here.

