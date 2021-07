They've been teasing a collab for the last couple of weeks and now two of the biggest names in music have confirmed the name and dropped the artwork for their new single.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi are set to drop their new single 'Stay' on July 9 and here is the artwork!

You can pre-order 'Stay' here.

