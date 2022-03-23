The Kardashians To Earth Day: Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ In April!

New month, new releases! Disney+ has given us an insight into what we can expect from them this April and it's A LOT.

We have everything from the Kardashians to Earth Day specials and everything in between!

Here's what you can expect:

1 April

Better Nate Than Never

Disney+ Original Movie



Premiere



Thirteen-year-old Nate has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn't cast in the school play, he and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple, where he's unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Aunt Heidi. Together they must prove that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

Movies

Heat

In Time

The Internship

Knight and Day

L.A. Confidential

Love & Other Drugs

Man on Fire

Monte Carlo

Noah

What Happens in Vegas

What's Your Number?

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

6 April

Series

FEUD: Bette and Joan - Season 1

The Ghost and Molly McGee - Season 1 New Episodes

The Hardy Boys - Season 1-2

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals - Season 1

Wayward Pines - Seasons 1-2

Good Trouble - Season 3



Documentaries

Africa's Deadliest - Season 5 + 6

Wild Australia - Season 1

8 April

Movies

Rules Don't Apply

Shutter

Documentaries

Mission Pluto

Wild Ways of the Vikings

13 April

Disney+ Original

Scrat Tales - Season 1

STAR Original Series

The Ignorant Angels - Season 1

Series

Baskets - Seasons 1-4

Devs - Season 1

Making History - Season 1

Man Seeking Woman - Seasons 1-3

Random Rings (Shorts) - Season 1-2

Documentaries

Riding Britain's Railways - Season 1

14 April

The Kardashians

STAR Original Series

Premiere

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

15 April

Movies

Joy Ride

Jumper

Street Kings

Documentaries

Russia's Wild Tiger

The Way of the Cheetah

20 April

Series

Estee in Parijs - Season 1

Hacking the System - Season 1

Lion Kingdom - Season 1

The Resident - Season 4

21 April

Series

Captive Audience - Season 1

22 April

Movies

Unfaithful

The King of Comedy

Natural Born Killers

Once Upon a Time in America

Documentaries

Operation Orangutan

Counting Tigers

Earth Day

Polar Bear

Disney+ Original Movie

Premiere



Narrated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener, Disneynature’s “Polar Bear” tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. “Polar Bear” is helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, and produced by Fothergill, Wilson and Roy Conli.

Bear Witness

Disney+ Original Movie

Bear Witness journeys alongside the filmmakers behind Disneynature’s “Polar Bear” as they face profound challenges 300 miles from the North Pole.

The Biggest Little Farm



Disney+ Original Movie

Premiere



The Chesters leave urban life to revive barren land. By living in harmony with nature and maximizing biodiversity, they create a magical working farm.

Explorer: The Last Tepui

Disney+ Original Movie

Premiere



An elite climbing team attempts a climb up a sheer cliff to deliver a renowned scientist to the top of a tepui to search for undiscovered species.

27 April

Disney+ Original

Sketchbook - Season 1

Series

grown-ish - Season 4

Eye Wonder - Season 1

Ghost Whisperer - Season 1-5

Mrs. America - Season 1

PJ Masks - Season 5 New Episodes

Dino Ranch - Season 1 New Episodes

Documentaries

India's Lost Worlds - Season 1

Invasion Earth - Season 1

29 April

STAR Original

Love in Color

Documentaries

Blow Your Mind

JFK: Seven Days That Made a President

Ultimate Tutankhamun

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels - Season 1

New Episodes

Moon Knight Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday

The Dropout Season 1 Finale 7 April

How I Met Your Father Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday

Life & Beth Season 1 Episodes 7-10 on 1 April

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 New episodes weekly on Wednesday (3 week break 20 April)

Bob's Burgers Season 12 New episodes weekly on Wednesday

The Simpsons Season 33 New episodes weekly on Wednesday

Dollface Season 2 New episodes weekly on Friday - Finale 15 April

Big Sky Season 2 Returns 13 April with new episodes weekly on Wednesday

Abbott Elementary Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday - Finale 20 April

Crazy Love Season 1 New episodes weekly, every Monday and Tuesday

Anita: Director's Cut Season 1 Finale 6 April

Station 19 Season 5 - Returns 20 April with new episodes weekly on Wednesday

Grid Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday - Finale 20 April

Men on a Mission Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday

Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1 New episodes 6 and 20 April

Original Endings of Your Favourite Disney Movies

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android