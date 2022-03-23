The Kardashians To Earth Day: Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ In April!
New month, new releases! Disney+ has given us an insight into what we can expect from them this April and it's A LOT.
We have everything from the Kardashians to Earth Day specials and everything in between!
Here's what you can expect:
1 April
Better Nate Than Never
Disney+ Original Movie
Premiere
Thirteen-year-old Nate has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn't cast in the school play, he and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple, where he's unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Aunt Heidi. Together they must prove that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.
Movies
Heat
In Time
The Internship
Knight and Day
L.A. Confidential
Love & Other Drugs
Man on Fire
Monte Carlo
Noah
What Happens in Vegas
What's Your Number?
Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
6 April
Series
FEUD: Bette and Joan - Season 1
The Ghost and Molly McGee - Season 1 New Episodes
The Hardy Boys - Season 1-2
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals - Season 1
Wayward Pines - Seasons 1-2
Good Trouble - Season 3
Documentaries
Africa's Deadliest - Season 5 + 6
Wild Australia - Season 1
8 April
Movies
Rules Don't Apply
Shutter
Documentaries
Mission Pluto
Wild Ways of the Vikings
13 April
Disney+ Original
Scrat Tales - Season 1
STAR Original Series
The Ignorant Angels - Season 1
Series
Baskets - Seasons 1-4
Devs - Season 1
Making History - Season 1
Man Seeking Woman - Seasons 1-3
Random Rings (Shorts) - Season 1-2
Documentaries
Riding Britain's Railways - Season 1
14 April
The Kardashians
STAR Original Series
Premiere
The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.
15 April
Movies
Joy Ride
Jumper
Street Kings
Documentaries
Russia's Wild Tiger
The Way of the Cheetah
20 April
Series
Estee in Parijs - Season 1
Hacking the System - Season 1
Lion Kingdom - Season 1
The Resident - Season 4
21 April
Series
Captive Audience - Season 1
22 April
Movies
Unfaithful
The King of Comedy
Natural Born Killers
Once Upon a Time in America
Documentaries
Operation Orangutan
Counting Tigers
Earth Day
Polar Bear
Disney+ Original Movie
Premiere
Narrated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener, Disneynature’s “Polar Bear” tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. “Polar Bear” is helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, and produced by Fothergill, Wilson and Roy Conli.
Bear Witness
Disney+ Original Movie
Bear Witness journeys alongside the filmmakers behind Disneynature’s “Polar Bear” as they face profound challenges 300 miles from the North Pole.
The Biggest Little Farm
Disney+ Original Movie
Premiere
The Chesters leave urban life to revive barren land. By living in harmony with nature and maximizing biodiversity, they create a magical working farm.
Explorer: The Last Tepui
Disney+ Original Movie
Premiere
An elite climbing team attempts a climb up a sheer cliff to deliver a renowned scientist to the top of a tepui to search for undiscovered species.
27 April
Disney+ Original
Sketchbook - Season 1
Series
grown-ish - Season 4
Eye Wonder - Season 1
Ghost Whisperer - Season 1-5
Mrs. America - Season 1
PJ Masks - Season 5 New Episodes
Dino Ranch - Season 1 New Episodes
Documentaries
India's Lost Worlds - Season 1
Invasion Earth - Season 1
29 April
STAR Original
Love in Color
Documentaries
Blow Your Mind
JFK: Seven Days That Made a President
Ultimate Tutankhamun
Superstructures: Engineering Marvels - Season 1
New Episodes
Moon Knight Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday
The Dropout Season 1 Finale 7 April
How I Met Your Father Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday
Life & Beth Season 1 Episodes 7-10 on 1 April
Grey's Anatomy Season 18 New episodes weekly on Wednesday (3 week break 20 April)
Bob's Burgers Season 12 New episodes weekly on Wednesday
The Simpsons Season 33 New episodes weekly on Wednesday
Dollface Season 2 New episodes weekly on Friday - Finale 15 April
Big Sky Season 2 Returns 13 April with new episodes weekly on Wednesday
Abbott Elementary Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday - Finale 20 April
Crazy Love Season 1 New episodes weekly, every Monday and Tuesday
Anita: Director's Cut Season 1 Finale 6 April
Station 19 Season 5 - Returns 20 April with new episodes weekly on Wednesday
Grid Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday - Finale 20 April
Men on a Mission Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday
Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1 New episodes 6 and 20 April
