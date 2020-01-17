The Jonas Brothers Drop New Song With A Clip Ft. Their Wives, The J Sisters!

The Jonas Brothers are back in our lives in a BIG way and included in the Jo-Bro package are their stunning wives, fondly known as The J Sisters.

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas appear alongside the boys in the clip for their new song 'What A Man Gotta Do' and we see the three couples recreating iconic films like Risky Business and Grease!

