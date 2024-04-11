The items that ‘Made You Rich’ growing up in the 90’s

Have you ever bought a Vienetta from the supermarket?

Growing up in the noughties, the elegant, layered ice cream cake was the epitome of luxury for many Aussie kids. It was considered a special treat for families across the country.

For many of us, it was one of the items that ‘made you rich’, along with having Foxtel or a fridge with an ice dispenser.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts asked listeners – what were the items goring up that YOU thought ‘made people rich’?

Have a listen and take a trip down memory lane…