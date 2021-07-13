The Investigation Into The Brunswick Blaze Continues

The clean up continues following a massive fire at The Brunswick hotel in Hobart yesterday.

Emergency services were contacted at around 2AM yesterday to battle a devastating fire at the Brunswick Hotel where guests were forced to evacuate through the second story window.

A spokesperson for the Tasmania Fire Service told the ABC that an evacuation was instigated as soon as emergency services arrived at the scene.

"At least 30 firefighters were on scene at the peak of the fire. The fire has been contained to the hotel."

So far, there have been no reports of injuries in relation to the blaze.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

Hotel Manager Darren Brown said the blaze couldn't have come at a worse time for the Hotel.

"We've put everything into that property to try and rebuild post-COVID and just started to get some response … to be woken a bit before 2:00am to find that it was on fire."

A public meeting will be held shortly for residents, property and business owners while Liverpool street between Argyle and Elizabeth streets will remain closed until midday today.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as inquiries continue.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.