The Internet Is Thirsting Over How RIPPED David Guetta Is Now

He's responsible for some of the biggest tunes in the world but would you believe us if we told you David Guetta is now a daddy? (eww, that term is so gross)... he's a very ripped older gentleman if you will.

Guetta posted a thirst trap of himself onto his Instagram this week showing off his six-pack and muscles and the reaction was as you'd suspect.

Remember he's french too!

The DJ and producer also recently dropped a new track with Rita Ora (who is an unofficial Aussie for the next few months as she films 'The Voice Australia') and the song is almost as hot as his abs.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!