The Premier has signed off on a major hydrogen investment strategy that will benefit the Hunter.

The government announced on Wednesday a landmark energy plan that will see green hydrogen jobs overtake the coal industry in the Hunter over the next 30 years.

The Hunter to benefit from major hydrogen investment strategy

The strategy is estimated to halve the cost of hydrogen production and see up to $270 billion of investment flow to the Hunter and Illawarra.

A major part of the plan will include 3 billion dollars in grants to help waive fees and charges for producers, making it an attractive investment.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said this was the way forward to continue a relationship with trading partners.

“Our major trading partners see hydrogen as part of their energy future, this state has the skills, infrastructure, and renewable energy resources to compete globally in this new industry.”

This comes after the Clean Energy Council warned earlier this year that NSW risked falling behind other states if they did not establish a comprehensive hydrogen plan.

This plan will see NSW as one of the leading states in the space of this kind of renewable energy.

