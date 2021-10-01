The Hunter Records 69 Cases Amid Concerns Over Outbreak In Neonatal ICU

The Hunter New England region have reported 69 new Covid cases on Friday, with 36 of those linked to known outbreaks and 37 infectious while in the community.

The latest cases were recorded in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Cessnock, Singleton, Dungog, Port Stephens and Muswellbrook.

There are currently 16 people from the region in hospital with Covid and two in intensive care.

While the John Hunter Hospital has been linked to six Covid infections in their neonatal intensive care unit.

It comes after four mothers and two fathers who had visited the unit and maternity ward have since delivered positive results for coronavirus, plunging dozens of families and NICU staff into isolation.

So far, no premature babies have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, looking further afield, News South Wales reported 864 new locally acquired Covid cases on Friday.

The state has also equalled its deadliest day in the pandemic, with 15 more lives lost to Covid overnight.

It brings the total number of deaths for the state to 408.

