The humble Ham & Cheese Toastie banned at WA schools

A lunchtime favorite has been cancelled at school canteens across WA.

The humble ham and cheese toasted sandwich has been placed on the restricted food list at tuckshops, because of the health risks associated with processed meats.

The WA education system has overhauled their food and drink rules, health authorities saying processed meats increase the risk of bowel cancer.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko, from Wilko & Courts, loves a toastie sandwich, and was very disappointed with the news.

