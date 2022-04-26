The Hilarious Selling Sunset Mistake Fans Have Picked Up!

Selling Sunset fans have a good eye, and they've picked up a hilarious mistake in season 5 that's told us that at least PARTS of the show are staged.

It involves Jason Oppenheim, one of the owners of The Oppenheim Group, who leaves the office to take a call outside in episode 7.

Except, he wasn't on a call.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed when the brokerage owner stepped outside, he ended up opening up the camera app on his iPhone and held it to his ear, faking the phone call.

Twitter went wild with the information and the Tweets started flooding in!

Safe to say, it was hilarious. Let's hope the producers and editors don't make the same mistake next season!

Fashion Retailer Revolve Apologises For Their Chaotic Coachella Event Influencers Are Calling 'Fyre 2.0'

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android