The Hemsworths Donate 1 MILLION DOLLARS To The Bushfire Appeal

Australian icons Chris & Liam Hemsworth have just put to social media that they will be donating 1 million dollars to help support the fight against the Australian Bushfires.

Chris Hemsworth says on his latest instagram post "My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated."

Alongside this Chris will also be MCing the Make It Rain Relief Event in Byron over the next few days!

Hemsworths, we love you!