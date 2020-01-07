The Hemsworths Donate 1 MILLION DOLLARS To The Bushfire Appeal

Australian Legends

Article heading image for The Hemsworths Donate 1 MILLION DOLLARS To The Bushfire Appeal

Australian icons Chris & Liam Hemsworth have just put to social media that they will be donating 1 million dollars to help support the fight against the Australian Bushfires.

Chris Hemsworth says on his latest instagram post "My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated."

WATCH HERE:

Post

Alongside this Chris will also be MCing the Make It Rain Relief Event in Byron over the next few days!

MORE INFO HERE

Hemsworths, we love you!

 

 

 

Jack Bingham

7 January 2020

Article by:

Hemsworth
Bushfires
