The Heartfelt Tributes To Two Aussie Legends At Ed Sheeran’s Record-Breaking Show

Two Melbourne legends have had tributes flow in at the MCG Thursday night, led by Ed Sheeran in front of a record crowd attendance.

In front of 108,000 people, there was no doubt Sheeran would acknowledge his dear friends, Shane Warne and Michael Gudinski, who passed away on March 2, 2022, and March 4, 2021, respectively.

Dedicating his debut single The A Team to Warne, Sheeran said it was difficult being in Melbourne “and not have my friend Shane Warne here”.

The packed stadium turned on their phone torches, lighting up the crowd while the Shane Warne Stand sign was also illuminated during the tribute.

Warne’s children who were in attendance shared their response to Sheeran’s words.

“Beautiful tribute to Dad,” Summer Warne wrote on Instagram.

Shortly after, Sheeran’s next dedication was to his mate and mentor, Gudinski.

Sheeran said without Gudinski, the record-breaking MCG show wouldn’t’ have been possible before performing his song, Visiting Hours, in which he penned following the music boss’ passing.

“The reason I’m here, and in the middle of the MCG is because of an idea (Gudinski) thought of, eight years ago,” Sheeran said.

“I really wish he was here to see this tonight.”

Sheeran also performed Hunters and Collectors song Throw Your Arms Around Me as a tribute to Gudinski’s record label, Mushroom Records.

The show broke Australian records for most tickets sold to a single concert, beating the previous record set by rapper Eminem.

Tonight’s show is expected to be equally as big, with 107,000 tickets sold.

