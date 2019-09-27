The GWS Giants' Theme Song Has Become The Internet’s New Favourite Meme

Zoe P

5 hours ago

Zoe P

What better way to get behind the GWS Giants, who are heading into their first ever AFL Grand Final tomorrow, than by belting out their hearty theme song?

This week, Twitter has gone ahead and done its thing by turning the song into a meme, with the hashtag #BigBigSound trending at number one in the country!

There’s A LOT of them, so just sit back and take a look at some of our faves:

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post

Good luck tomorrow, boys - even Swans fans will definitely know the lyrics now to cheer you on! 

