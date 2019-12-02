The Grounds Has Transformed Into A Magical ‘Frozen’ Wonderland

If you’re reflecting on things to be grateful for over the last decade, one has to be The Grounds of Alexandria, which, when it first burst onto the scene, took Sydney’s brunch obsession to a whole new level.

Since its opening in 2012, The Grounds has evolved from a humble-yet-stunning farm-to-table restaurant, to the extremely instagrammable hotspot we know today.

Frequently partnering up with Disney, The Grounds has been transformed into a themed wonderland based off movies like Aladdin and Maleficent.

The latest Disney takeover has seen the Alexandria eatery transform into snowy Arendelle in celebration of Frozen 2!







“Come and follow us into the unknown! 🔷" they posted on Instagram.

“All the magic of Disney's Frozen 2 has fallen at The Grounds.

“Find treats hidden amongst the Autumn trees in The Enchanted Forest, and wander through the glimmering lights of Crystal Lane. Oh! And don't forget to say hello to our life-size Anna and Elsa!

“Frozen 2 will be open from 7am - 9pm daily 'til January 29th.”

A number of Frozen 2 themed desserts will also be added to the menu and they sound DELICIOUS:

THE ICE QUEEN

A deliciously light vanilla sponge cake with a pinch of peach compote and fresh raspberries – topped with a mouthwatering mixture of cream cheese frosting, ice shards and edible glitter.

Available in The Cafe & from The Grounds Catering



FROST BITE

This vanilla cookie topped with icy white icing is melt in your mouth good!

Available in The Cafe & from The Grounds Catering

OLAF’S DELIGHT

One taste of this delicious tart for two and you’ll be a happy snowman (or snow-woman!). The rhubarb, plum and apple filling is complemented with caramel and pecan brittle parfait, brown sugar crumb and vanilla custard.

Available in The Potting Shed

INTO THE UNKNOWN

This refreshing cranberry iced tea for two, contains fresh blueberries and orange slices. Pour it over the dry ice infusers and watch the magic begin!

Available in The Potting Shed

COLDFRONT

Chill out on a hot summer day with this delicious coconut and lemon gelato smoothie, topped with vanilla ice cream snowballs, edible glitter and flurries of coconut pieces.

Available in The Garden

To make the experience even ~cooler~ snow will cover the grounds at 9am, 11am, 1pm and 3pm every day, until Christmas Eve!

Santa photos are also available from 9:00am - 4:00pm every day for photos with the whole family - pets included! A limited number of special evening sessions are also available to book.

Session with Santa include a 5×7 photo print and USB of all your pics.

Find out more information about the Frozen 2 takeover and Santa photos here!

The Grounds of Alexandria is located at Building 7A, 2 Huntley St, Alexandria.

