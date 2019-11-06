The Grand Hotel Millicent shuts its doors
Uncertainty surrounds the Hotel's future
Signs have been stuck onto the doors of the iconic Grand Hotel in Millicent, saying due to circumstances it will remain closed until further notice.
It adds a layer of uncertainty to the future of the establishment.
The Grand Hotel was recently named one of 6 winners of this Year's AirBnb Country Pubs project.
The owners received 50 thousand dollars to revitalise the accommodation offerings - to attract more people to the Hotel.
Airbnb noting The Grand Hotel's story is fascinating, labeling it the second-most haunted hotel in Australia.
Airbnb promoted the Hotel on its Facebook page 16 days ago - Three rooms at the Hotel are currently listed on the Airbnb website.