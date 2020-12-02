The Gold Coast Is About To Get Its Very Own Rooftop Beach Club

Brace yourselves GC party animals, because you are in for an absolute treat!

Artesian Hospitality has officially revealed their plans to bring an international lifestyle and entertainment rooftop to our golden shores and we can hardly contain our joy.

Welcoming... *drum roll please*

The Cali Beach Club!

It is no doubt, exactly what you're picturing, a sunny rooftop with luxurious poolside cabanas, multiple dining outlets, bars and sports facilities and, wait for it... an OUTDOOR CINEMA!!

The brand new four story beach club will occupy a prime piece of realestate on the corner of Surfers Paradise Boulevard and Elkhorn Avenue, providing partygoers with unmatched views of the beach and Surfers Paradise skyline.

Managing Partner of Artesian Hospitality Matthew Keegan says the upcoming beach club will bring something entirely unique to the sunny Gold Coast and to be honest, we are all for it!

“Our aim is to deliver a luxury hospitality experience that will surpass anything currently available in Australia and I am totally confident in announcing today that we will achieve that aim. Australia, come relax, eat, drink, play and embrace life at Cali Beach Club.” - Matthew Keegan

Picture this, you walk off the beach and into a 26-person glass elevator, the doors open to the rooftop and you're immediately greeted by a sand covered volleyball court, a enviable pool complete with a pool bridge and a restaurant with unbelievable views of the clear blue ocean. If this doesn't tickle your fancy, we don't know what will.

After a long and brutal year, I feel like this is exactly what we all need, a rooftop, a pool and a margi in hand as we soak up the sun in style and forget the woes of 2020.

Cali Beach Club will be opening their doors early in 2021, so get your summer tan ready for the greatest club opening in GC history.

See you there!

