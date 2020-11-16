The Gold Coast Fun Fair Carnival Is Coming To The Broadwater Parklands

Are you ready for a fun event for the whole family? The Gold Coast Fun Fair Carnival will be lighting up the Broadwater Parklands this November and December!

It's a chance to enjoy rides, showbags and all your favourite show foods right here on the Gold Coast.

The event will take place over three weekends - Thursday 19th November to Sunday 22nd November, Thursday 26th November to Sunday 30th November and Thursday 3rd December to Sunday 6th December. Entry costs just $2!

Get ready to have a spin on rides like Dodgem Cars, Ferris Wheels, The Crazy Dance, The Sound Wave, Waveswingers, Rangers, Jumbo Slides, Whizzers and Crazy Cars and Happy Planes and Fun Factory’s, Mini Ferris Wheels and Bungees, Tornados and Super Jet Coasters.

The show will be taking the following COVID-safe precautions:

Entry is wrapped up into three-hour sessions each day.

Numbers are capped each session to stay within the 2 square metres per person

1.5m social distancing will be maintained

A dedicated entry and exit point, temperature checks and contact tracing register

Frequent cleaning of surfaces and rides

Full clean of site in between three-hour sessions.

Session times

THURSDAYS & FRIDAYS

5:30pm - 9:30pm

SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS

10:30am - 1:30pm

2:00pm - 5:30pm

6:00pm - 9:30pm

Find out more on the official Facebook event page.

Keep up with Bianca, Dan & Ben via the Hit app on iOS and Android!