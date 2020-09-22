The Gemmill Swamp Sandhills Have Been Vandalised

Over the weekend, the Gemmill Swamp Sandhills were vandalised, leaving prominent tire tracks through the vegetation.

Woka Wola from Yorta Yorta had only recently undertaken revegetation works, which were completely destroyed by vehicles.

This particular area is of great significance to the Yorta Yorta and is full of native plant species the council works hard to protect.

The Greater Shepparton City Council Director Sustainable Development, Geraldine Christou said immense effort has gone into revegetating the area and is disappointed to see the entire area damaged over a single weekend.

“Collaboratively, we are all doing so much to improve our natural environment and protect our region, to then have people disregard the fenced off areas and damage nearly half an acre of natural environment, is disheartening. Recent plantings were only undertaken three days ago” - Cr Geraldine Christou

Not only has then vegetation been destroyed by trespassing vehicles, but the area has been foraged for firewood, with multiple trees cut down.

“We have also had instances of illegal firewood collection in this area, with a number of trees cut down only to the trunk. Council has been working with relevant groups to assist with this illegal activity," - Cr Geraldine Christou

The Council is urging anyone who is or becomes aware of the vandals, to come forward to Police but not to approach the vandals themselves.

The Greater Shepparton City Council are currently devising an effective management plan for preventing any further incidents in the future.

