The Fun Christmas Advent Calendars You NEED For 2022

Not just chocolate!

Article heading image for The Fun Christmas Advent Calendars You NEED For 2022

Can you believe Christmas is almost here?! It seems like we just celebrated it! 

But with Christmas comes all of the things we love (not just the food), but advent calendars. Yes, the incredible world of advent calendars...it will never go out of fashion. Speaking of fashion, we have some pretty fabulous ones for you to count down to Christmas with this year!

Check out our top picks here: 

Palm Beach Collection Advent Calendar

Koko Black 'Very Koko Advent Calendar' & 'The Christmas Advent Calendar'

Slip the Future Hello Teabag Advent Calendar

Benefit Holiday Advent Calendar

Borgo De Medici Assorted Biscotti Advent Calendar

EXCLUSIVE: Did MAFS Al Perkins Have A Girlfriend While Filming Love Island Australia?

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

12 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Christmas
Advent calendar
Life
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Christmas
Advent calendar
Life
Hit Entertainment
Christmas
Advent calendar
Life
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs