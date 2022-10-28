The Fun Christmas Advent Calendars You NEED For 2022
Not just chocolate!
Can you believe Christmas is almost here?! It seems like we just celebrated it!
But with Christmas comes all of the things we love (not just the food), but advent calendars. Yes, the incredible world of advent calendars...it will never go out of fashion. Speaking of fashion, we have some pretty fabulous ones for you to count down to Christmas with this year!
Check out our top picks here:
Palm Beach Collection Advent Calendar
Koko Black 'Very Koko Advent Calendar' & 'The Christmas Advent Calendar'
Slip the Future Hello Teabag Advent Calendar
Benefit Holiday Advent Calendar
Borgo De Medici Assorted Biscotti Advent Calendar
