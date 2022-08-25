- Entertainment NewsThe Full Trailer For Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Is The Cutest Thing You'll Watch Today!
The Full Trailer For Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Is The Cutest Thing You'll Watch Today!
Only 2 weeks away!
Disney+ have released a brand new trailer for Disney's live-action Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks!
Premiering on Disney+ Day (September 8), this new film retells the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"
The trailer has to be the cutest thing ever, with a whole lot of Disney magic!
Check it out here:
But that'd not all! In addition to beloved songs from the original animated classic, including When You Wish Upon A Star by Cynthia Erivo, the film will feature new original songs.
The soundtrack is available now for pre-save and pre-add here!
We're counting down the days until the premiere of Disney's live-action Pinocchio, on nowhere but Disney+ on September 8!
