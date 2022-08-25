The Full Trailer For Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Is The Cutest Thing You'll Watch Today!

Disney+ have released a brand new trailer for Disney's live-action Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks!

Premiering on Disney+ Day (September 8), this new film retells the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"

The trailer has to be the cutest thing ever, with a whole lot of Disney magic!

Check it out here:

But that'd not all! In addition to beloved songs from the original animated classic, including When You Wish Upon A Star by Cynthia Erivo, the film will feature new original songs.

The soundtrack is available now for pre-save and pre-add here!

We're counting down the days until the premiere of Disney's live-action Pinocchio, on nowhere but Disney+ on September 8!

